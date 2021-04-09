The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has informed ZIFA’s Competitions Committee about the proposed change of the league format and date of resumption for the 2021 domestic season.

The PSL is planning a cluster competition to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed format would see teams placed into four groups and play a round robin competition over a period of 6/8 weeks.

Top teams from the groups proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.

The start of the campaign has provisionally been set for 15 May.

According to a statement by ZIFA, the final report on the 2021 season will be communicated on 13 April.

“ZIFA Competitions committee met the Premier Soccer League and the Zimbabwe Women Soccer League officials yesterday to discuss resumption dates and competition formats.

“Both leagues will provide finer details on 13 April,” reads the statement.