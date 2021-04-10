John McGinn has named Aston Villa teammate Marvelous Nakamba as the fittest at the club.

McGinn is one of the regular players in Villa squad and has often been praised for his immense stamina and work rate.

But in one of his recent interviews, the Scottish has confessed that Nakamba is even fitter than him.

“[Stamina is] a big part of my game, but Nakamba is the fittest I would say [in the Villa squad]. He does get about the pitch well,” McGinn told Soccer AM, as cited by The Boot Room.

Meanwhile, Nakamba hasn’t pinned a regular spot in the midfield this campaign, playing just 12 games across all competitions due to the sheer amount of competition in the squad.