The Confederation of African African Football (CAF) is reportedly considering postponing the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after several host stadiums failed to get approval from the continental body.

According to AFP news agency, CAF called for an emergency meeting on Monday and agreed to postpone the first two days of qualifying from June to September. This would give more time to the member associations to renovate the stadiums upto the minimum standards.

“The CAF emergency committee validated the decision on Monday, we are awaiting the validation of the executive committee on 15 May,” a federation president told the agency.

Teams like Senegal, Mali, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Namibia, Niger, and Liberia were among those affected and were told to find an alternative venue beyond their borders.

Zimbabwe’s National Sports Stadium got approval but the FA was told about the areas still needing improvements.

Failure to complete the renovations on time will result in fines that may arise from organisational and technical violations observed during the upcoming matches.

The Warriors host South Africa in the opening match of Group G before travelling to Ethiopia for Matchday 2.