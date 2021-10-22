The Warriors team is expected to leave early for the Afcon 2021 to be held in in Cameroon.

The national team will feature in the tournament scheduled for 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon.

Foreign-based players in the squad for the competition could start arriving for camp before Christmas.

France and South Africa-based stars will arrive early soon after finishing in the last round of fixtures before their leagues break for the festive holidays on 22 December.

The England-based contingent will join the camp later, soon after the Boxing Days fixtures.

But all selected players must report for duty by 27 December, according to FIFA rule: “Players must be released and start travel to their representative team no later than Monday morning the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts.”

The squad should then leave for Cameroon at least ten days before the tournament to accommodate coronavirus testing and quarantine if needed.

The Warriors were placed in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the Afcon finals.

