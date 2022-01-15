Zimbabwe national team coach Norman Mapeza thinks there were many positive things showed by his charges despite crashing out of the Afcon 2021.

The Warriors suffered a 2-1 loss to Malawi in their second match at the tournament to remain at the bottom of Group B, having lost their opening game to Senegal on Monday.

Speaking after the Friday’s defeat, Mapeza said: “Conceding before half-time was an issue of game management, in second half we gave away a soft goal, we tried all we could to equalise.

“With a bit of luck we could have come out with something. So many positives despite us losing first two matches.”

Zimbabwe took the lead in 36th minute through Ishmael Wadi, who nodded in Onismor Bhasera’s cross.

Gabadhino Mhango equalised five minutes later after Teenage Hadebe mistimed his clearance. The Orlando Pirates striker completed his brace early in the second half following another defensive howler from the defender.

The Warriors will face Guinea in their final Group B on 18 January in Yaounde.