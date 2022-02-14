FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has criticised how the referee handled their 2-0 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs in a rearranged Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 encounter on Sunday.

The gaffer was shown a red card by referee Philani Ncube for remonstration in the first half after Petros Mhari received a caution for a foul on Obriel Chirinda outside the box.

Mapeza felt the send-off was unfair as he was not talking to the assistant coach.

“The red card was unfair, I never said anything to the linesman and the referee,” Mapeza told reporters after the match.

“He (the limesman) was far away from where I was. I was talking to Petros (Mhari) why he didn’t take the ball away.

“Surprisingly, I got a red card. It’s sad, what the referee did is not good for football.”

Mapeza also questioned why the match officials didn’t notice when Chiefs played for close to three minutes with twelve men on the pitch.

The incident happened after Chirinda was substituted, but did not leave the field in the 72nd minute.

The coach continued: “What’s going on in our football? Chiefs had twelve players on the pitch, the referee is there and the fourth official is there, but it happened.

“How did that happen?”

Chiefs opened the scoring in the 6th-minute through Mthokozisi Msebe before Chirinda doubled the lead in the 47th minute from the spot.