Supersport United are reportedly considering reshuffling their technical team at the end of the season, but it’s not clear yet how coach Kaitano Tembo will be affected.

According to South African outlet, The Citizen, the board will discuss the issue when they receive a report from the coach.

An unnamed source told the publication that the club might hire an experienced technical advisor to work with Tembo, get him a co-head coach or hire a new coach altogether.

“It is not that the team does not have any faith in Tembo, he is the son of the team and will forever be part of the fabric that makes up Matsatsantsa A Pitori,” revealed the source.

“At the same time, we have to understand that we are regarded as one of the top teams in the country and our performances in recent seasons do not reflect that entirely.

“The board will sit at the end of the season and go through the coach’s report and take it from there. But rest assured that there will be some changes in the club next season.”

Tembo has been at SuperSport United for over two decades now, both as a coach and player.

He has been at the helm for the past four years.