Warriors and Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is expected to be ready for pre-season training in June, ahead of the 2022/23 EFL campaign.

The Zimbabwean defender is out due to a knee injury he suffered in November. He had an operation in late December to repair a torn patellar tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.

Argyle coach Steven Schumacher told plymouthherald.co.uk: “I spoke to him last week and he was saying he feels as though he’s ahead of schedule.

“He had a similar sort of injury to his other knee a few years ago, so he’s comparing it to that. He said he feels great, he feels strong and his rehab is going really well.”

Schumacher added: “He’s not long out of his knee brace. He’s at the stage now where he has got to build up the muscle again around that area.”