Ngezi Platinum Stars are yet to appoint a new coach to replace Rodwell Dhlakama who left the club this month.

Dhlakama was forced to suspend his coaching duties at the Baobab for alleged misconduct he tendered his resignation letter.

Reports then surfaced last week that Madamburo have settled for Benjani Mwaruwari as their new coach. However, it has now been revealed the Ngezi-based side is still taking applications from interested coaches.

And among those that have reportedly applied for the job are former Dynamos and Shabanie Mine coach Luke Masomere, and ex-Highlanders boss Kevin Kaindu.

The appointment is expected to be made in the coming weeks, while Takesure Chiragwi remains in charge of the team on an interim basis.