Egypt coach steps down after failing to qualify for World Cup

Egypt national team coach Carlos Queiroz has left his post after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Pharaohs failed to progress to the finals scheduled for Qatar in November after losing 3-1 on penalties against Senegal on Tuesday. The tie was decided by a shootout after it had ended 1-1 on aggregate.

The defeat saw the Portuguese gaffer forced to step down as his contract with the EFA required him to qualify for the tournament.

“It’s time for me to leave the leadership of Egypt to someone else,” Queiroz said in the post-match press conference, as cited by KingFut.com.

“Today my dream was to get Egypt for the fifth time to me to the World Cup, but it was (Aliou) Cissé who qualified with Senegal.

“The game is over. We, unfortunately, failed to reach the World Cup. It’s all over and there’s not a lot of things to say.”

Queiroz took charge of twenty games during his tenure, winning thirteen and drawing two.