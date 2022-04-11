PSL reveals monthly award winners for February and March

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the winners of the Castle Lager Premiership Premiership Awards for the month of February and March.

Chicken Inn dominated the awards with the February Coach of the Month award going to Joey Antipas and the best player accolade awarded to Brian Muza.

Antipas also picked the March award after the Gamecocks went the whole month without a loss.

CAPS United forward William Manondo is March’s Player of the Month.

February Award Winners:

Player of the month: Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)

Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)

March Award Winners:

Player of the month: William Manondo (Caps United)

Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)