Simeone blasts Guardiola’s “fake praise” after UCL clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has blasted his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola’s evaluation of his side following their Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Guardiola apparently gave a warm praise to Madrid’s performance in the second half of their 0-0 draw on Wednesday but Simeone felt the City boss was looking down at his team.

The result saw the EPL side reaching the semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.

“I don’t have to give an opinion, whether someone speaks well of us or not,” Simeone told reporters.

“A lot of the time, those people who have a large vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they show contempt in their praise.

“But although we might not have such large vocabularies we are not that stupid.”