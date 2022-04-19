Breaking: Warriors learn 2023 Afcon Qualifiers opponents

The draw for the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers was conducted on Tuesday in Jo’burg, South Africa.

The qualifiers will begin in July, with full fixture schedue to be announced soon.

Afcon 2023 hosts Ivory Coast will participate in the qualifiers, with the team guaranteed a spot in the finals regardless of its ranking in the group. Their matches and results will count in determining the qualification of the other teams from their group.

Zimbabwe and Kenya, who are both banned from international football, will only participate in the competition if they meet FIFA’s demands two weeks before the games begin.

If the bans are not lifted on time, the sides will be eliminated from the competition and only three teams will be involved in their groups, with the top two progressing to the finals.

The winners and runners up of each group will automatically qualify for the finals in June next year.

Here is the draw in full.

Group A: São Tomé and Príncipe/Mauritius, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Nigeria.

Group B: Eswatini, Togo, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso.

Group C: Burundi, Namibia, Kenya, Cameroon.

Group D: Ethiopia, Malawi, Guinea, Egypt.

Group E: Central African Republic, Angola, Madagascar, Ghana.

Group F: Tanzania, Niger, Uganda, Algeria.

Group G: South Sudan, Gambia, Congo, Mali.

Group H: Lesotho, Comoros, Zambia, Ivory Coast.

Group I: Sudan, Mauritania, Gabon, DR Congo.

Group J: Botswana, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia.

Group K: Liberia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Morocco.

Group L: Rwanda, Mozambique, Benin, Senegal.