Zim-born Rushesha sufferers another horrific injury

Zimbabwe-born Tivonge Rushesha has suffered another horrific injury just months after returning from another long spell on the sidelines.

The midfielder has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the other knee and will spent some time again out of action.

He only recovered from a similar injury in September which kept him out for almost a year.

On his return, Rushesha skippered the Swansea development side over much of the 2021-22 campaign and was named the best Academy player at the club’s end of year awards.

Swansea coach Russell Martin confirmed the development and is is hoping the youngster will come back stronger.

“Sadly, Tiv has done his cruciate again, on the other knee,” the Swans boss said.

“It’s so unlucky. He came back brilliantly from the other one, he now needs to digest it, he’s been really upset, obviously.

“He’s had the operation, and hopefully he’s on the mend. It’s just about us getting him in a good place mentally and physically, and just taking his time to get back and making sure he’s right.”