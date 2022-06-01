Kadewere’s agents to meet Lyon over striker future

Tinotenda Kadewere’s representatives will hold a meeting with Lyon officials to discuss the future of the striker ahead of the next season .

Kadewere struggled for game time in the just ended 2021/22 campaign and there has been a strong belief he might leave the club.

A couple of teams across Europe have expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward.

According to Kadewere’s brother, Prosper who handles the player’s affairs locally, they will meet with Lyon officials to discuss the future of the striker.

Jihed Taniche of PPM, who is Tino’s representative in France, will also attend the meeting.

“The boy still has a contract with Lyon, and as a professional, we still respect that although there are few clubs showing interest.

“Myself and Jihed will have a meeting with the club and see what’s best for both of us,” Prosper told the Herald.

Kadewere is umder contract at Lyon until June 2024.