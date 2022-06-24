Africa to host FIFA elective congress next year

The FIFA elective congress will take place on African soil in Kigali, Rwanda, on 16 March 2023.

The meeting will elect a new president to lead the global football body for the next four years.

In a statement, FIFA said: “The 73rd FIFA Congress will be held in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March 2023.

“The 2023 FIFA presidential election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress, the call for which was approved by the FIFA Council during its meeting on 30 March 2022.”

Kigali also hosted a meeting of the FIFA Council in October 2018.

Meanwhile, thirteen of the 14 COSAFA nations agreed to back current President Gianni Infantino to serve a third term.

Only Zimbabwe failed to declare their endorsement due to their current suspension from FIFA.