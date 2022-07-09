Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Luka Jovic has completed his move to Fiorentina from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal with the option of making it permanent in 2024.

Manchester United have made an improved £43m offer for 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Argentina centre-back’s signature. Mail

Chelsea have held talks with Manchester City over a deal to re-sign their former academy player Nathan Ake who is one of two City players Chelsea want to sign along with Raheem Sterling. Sky Sports

Juventus have signed Angel di Maria on a free transfer after the expiry of his PSG contract.

Tottenham have completed the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona subject to international clearance and a work permit.

AS Roma are considering to make a move for Wilfried Zaha. There is no official bid yet, but he’s really appreciated by club board and José Mourinho. Fabrizio Romano

Gareth Bale has landed at his new club after making his move to the United States with Los Angeles FC on a 12-month contract with options through to 2024.

Arsenal are interested in Lyon’s 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has also been linked with Newcastle. Media Foot

Paris St-Germain have met Sassuolo to discuss a move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca but no agreement has yet been reached. The 23-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle. Fabrizio Romano

Paul Pogba has arrived in Italy to undergo a medical ahead of re-joining Juventus.