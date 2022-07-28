Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Barcelona are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jules Koundé after agreeing a €50m fee with Sevilla for the France defender. Fabrizio Romano

Nuno Tavares’ loan move from Arsenal to Atalanta is in doubt after the Italian side refused the Gunners’ request for a straight loan with an option to buy the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back. Michele Criscitiello

Ajax have raised their asking price for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who has been linked with Manchester United, from £68m to £84m. Mail

Crystal Palace have signed American international defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.

Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez has confirmed he is returning to the club he made his debut with 17 years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have informed Manchester United that he wishes to be released from his contract to free him to join a Champions League side. Mail

Paris St-Germain made a late move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, before he completed his move to West Ham from Sassuolo. Sky Sports

A deal for Liverpool’s 30-year-old Brazil forward Roberto Firmino to move to Juventus is reportedly “very close”. Corriere dello Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has blocked Timo Werner from leaving the club because he wants the forward as part of his squad for this season. Kicker