Benni McCarthy gets coaching post in Man Utd senior team

Former Bafana Bafana star has joined Manchester United as the first team strikers’ coach.

According to English media , McCarthy has been in talks with United about taking up a role at Old Trafford all week – and his appointment has now been approved by the club.

McCarthy will be in the dugout along with newly-appointed technical team led by Erik ten Hag.

The 44-year-old South African coach has been without a job since March this year after he parted ways with AmaZulu.

He started his coaching career in 2017 with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 before moving to AmaZulu in December 2020.

The former Bafana Bafana international led Usuthu to a second place finish in the 2020/21 season and won the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award.