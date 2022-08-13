FPL Gameweek 2: Our Tips and Recommendations

The first week of the English Premier League brought all the fun, twists and hoops we are accustomed too. This is still the most watched League in the world and the Fantasy League still garners the most interest.

This week you still have another chance to beat your friends in your respective leagues and set the pace.

This are our recommendations for this week on what we think would be the best transfers into your team. While it’s too early to make some bold moves for your team, manager, some risks may reward you handsomely.

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy (£5m) can still give you a bit of stability and reliability at the back after a good showing last week for Chelsea. But could that have been that Tuchel-ball was not that impressive and was dull? He is a good transfer in. We still think Ederson (£5.5m) could be a risk for now. If you are going for an budget option we recommend, Illan Meslier (£4.5m)

Defenders

Fabian Schar (£4.6m) is a buy for this week, after a strong performance in game-week 1, we think this is just a sign of good things to come and Eddie Howe has set up his team around a solid defence this season. Schar is low risk but could reward you with some unexpected points this week. William Saliba (£4.5m) is also one to watch for Arsenal in the coming weeks, he is coming over to the heart of Arsenal defence after a strong outing in France’s Ligue 1, last season. Jordan Zemura (£4.5m) is enterprising and is still under-rated, keep your eyes on him.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (£12m) still has the Midas touch and could anchor your midfield for weeks too come, his 6 points last week are the sign of only good things too come. Are you willing to shell that much money though? We advise you to strongly consider it. Dejan Kulusevski (£8.1m) has been an absolute revelation since his arrival at Spurs in January and he can only keep on getting better. This week, Antoni Conte has a chameleon like team on his hands playing against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and this could be where Kuluveski really proves his mettle. Brentford’s Josh Dasilva (£4.5m) has all the makings of being a gem under Graham Potter and he is one to watch as well.

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (£8m) didn’t blow out as expected but we are still keeping the faith here at Soccer24. After his showing in the League debut, we still do believe he is worth it and you shouldn’t rush to give up on him. Aleksandar Mitrović (£6.6m) did it against one of the best defences in the world, last week. But can he do it again against Wolves? That 13points first week return really looks juicy but don’t rush into these decisions, manager, take your time. Erling Haaland (£11.6m) and Darwin Núñez (£9.1m) have a huge chance to continue where they left last week, one of them in your team will do you good. We believe Ivan Toney (£7m) is one to watch for this week and could come in handy in the coming game-weeks.