Bosso vs Kepekepe, Platinum Derby, Premier League, MTN 8 – What to watch this weekend

Soccer24 looks at the matches across the board which demand your attention this week.

Highlanders vs Caps United, Castle Lager Premier League, Sunday 3.00pm CAT

The local national gentle and friendly derby (not much fan violence) is coming back again but with a another crazy twist. The Caps United players haven’t trained for much of the week after demonstrating with their paymasters for not being paid their dues. Highlanders picked up their first win away last week after over 30 weeks without a win outside Bulawayo. This could be a high chance for them to gain their confidence and truly trounce hungry Caps United.

Ngezi Platinum vs FC Platinum, Castle Lager Premier League, Saturday 3.00pm CAT

The local moneybags derby is upon us. The reverse fixture last time ended with a Ngezi win but with FC Platinum’s current form and Ngezi’s struggles, the results could be already written in the sky. Norman Mapeza’s charges have won the 3 of the last 5 matches against Ngezi, with this season’s home game against today’s opponents being the only blemish.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United, MTN 8 Wafa Wafa, Sunday 3.00pm CAT

South Africa’s premier knockout competition is back with a bang and the prize money is still mouthwatering, a staggering R8 million for the winner. Sundowns are the defending champions and any match against city rivals Supersport is bound to have all the sparks fly. Both teams are not yet settled this season and figuring our combinations but this could just be the game for the two sets to teams to build up confidence going forward

Paris St-Germain vs AS Monaco, Ligue 1, Sunday, 8.45pm CAT

PSG are on a monumental run so far this year and their trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe seem to be firing on all cylinders amongst the personal issues they have between them. PSG have won 5 games in a row, with Monaco only managing a single win, 2 draws amongst 2 losses, in their past 5 games. With the 3-4-3 formation working for PSG so far, they are likely to win this game unless the Monegasque side mounts an unexpected fight.

Chelsea vs Leicester, Premier League, Saturday, 4.00pm CAT

This will be a contentious match with, Wesley Fofana’s rumoured move to Chelsea having been reportedly just a day before the game. Both teams haven’t started well this season, Thomas Tuchel in particular is going to be serving a pitch side ban after the bust up with Antonio Conte just weeks ago. A woeful result might as well send Brendan Rodgers packing after a woeful set of results going back to last season. A lot could be on the line this game and it could be well worth it to tune in.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A, Saturday, 6.30pm CAT

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have started the season with a banger and building on last season’s UEFA Conference triumph. But the Old Lady though below them in the table, will be a stern test and will be a good test of how far Roma have come with Mourinho at the helm. Juventus have won the last three games against Roma including a 7-goal thriller last season. This is a team many are expecting to rise again after last season’s struggles after selling Cristiano Ronaldo.