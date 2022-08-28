Mushekwi becomes Zhejiang Greentown’s all-time leading scorer

Nyasha Mushekwi has become Zhejiang Greentown’s all-time leading scorer following his goal against Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The former Warriors international took his tally to 41 goals, surpassing South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu, who had held the record for a year.

The 35-year-old striker hit the back-of-the-net in the 5th minute to open the scoring in the encounter.

His season’s tally currently stands at six goals in twelve appearances.

Mushekwi also holds the club record for the most league goals scored by a player in a campaign. The feat was achieved in 2021 after he netted 23 times in the Chinese League One to help his side win promotion to the top flight.

The goals earned him the league’s Golden Boot award.

He joined Greentown in 2019 after being offloaded by Dalian Pro and has since racked up over seventy-five appearances for the club.