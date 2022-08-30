Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea remain hopeful of lowering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demands in time to sign him even though the deal has been complicated by an attack on the Barcelona striker. The Telegraph

Christian Pulisic is set to stay at Chelsea this season despite interest from Manchester United and Newcastle. The Athletic

Valencia have signed Edinson Cavani on a two-year deal. The striker was available as a free agent after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

Manchester United have received approaches from Crystal Palace and West Ham about the possibility of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Athletic

West Ham have completed the club-record signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a transfer fee worth £51m. The Brazil international has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Tottenham are in talks about a potential loan move for Leeds United and Wales winger Daniel James, 24, before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Fabrizio Romano

Aston Villa have a “strong interest” in Brighton boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Steven Gerrard, who has lost three of his first four league games this season. Football Insider

Arsenal’s Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 27, could join Real Betis, where he was on loan last season. Bellerin has not played for the Gunners since May 2021. Estadio Deportivo

Liverpool and the Netherlands Under-21s defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, is set to join Schalke on loan. The Athletic

Fulham have agreed a deal with Paris St-Germain to sign French left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 29, while the Cottagers are also making efforts to bring in Roma’s 23-year-old Dutch winger Justin Kluivert. The Mail