Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reveals real reason behind Tuchel sacking

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has explained his decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, suggesting that the dismissal had nothing to do with the team losing to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Tuchel was fired last Wednesday, less than a day after the Champions League defeat in Croatia.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter replaced him on Thursday to complete the first managerial change under Boehly administration.

Explaining Tuchel’s dismissal, the American owner said the German did not share the same vision for the club.

“When you take over any business you just have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who are operating the business,” Boehly told delegates at the SALT leaders conference in New York.

“Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who had great success at Chelsea but our vision for the club was finding a coach who wanted to collaborate with us.”

He added: “There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea.

“Before, the first team and the academy didn’t really share data, they didn’t share information about where the top players were coming from, so our goal was to bring a team together with the academy, with the first team, with the incremental clubs we want to acquire and develop, all of that needs to be a well-oiled machine.

“The reality of our decision was that we weren’t sure that Thomas saw is the same way we saw it. No one is right or wrong, we just didn’t have a shared vision for the future.

“It wasn’t about Zagreb, it was really about the shared vision of what we wanted Chelsea Football Club to look like.”