Ex-Chipolopolo coach Asanovic to take legal action against Zambia FA

Former Zambia national team coach Aljosa Asanovic will take legal action against the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), his lawyer has said.

Asanovic, who was appointed as Chipolopolo head coach in January, resigned from his post last week after snubbing all efforts by the FA to resolve a contractual dispute.

He is owed US$41,000 in unpaid salaries stretching back to May.

The coach’s representative, Davor Radić, said they will take the matter to FIFA and will claim damages covering the remainder of the contract.

Radic told Croatian sport website

Sportske Novosti: “The coach terminated the contract due to the violation of contractual obligations by the Football Association of Zambia. When I say violations, I mean primarily the failure to fulfill financial obligations towards coach Aljoša Asanović.”

He added: “As far as the Football Association of Zambia is concerned, Aljoša Asanović will sue them before FIFA for the payment of the amounts due until the day of termination, as well as for the payment of damages due to the termination of the contract in the amount of the remaining value of that contract.”

Meanwhile, FAZ are not acknowledging that they owe Asanovic money for the period between July and September, claiming that the coach didn’t report for duty during that time.