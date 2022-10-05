Ghana captain Andre Ayew reveals main intentions when they meet Uruguay at World Cup

Ghana national team captain Andre Ayew has revealed what his side intent to do when they play Uruguay in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the 2010 edition when the Black Stars were denied a semifinal berth after Luis Suarez’s handball incident.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevented a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time.

The West Africans were awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from spot hit the crossbar.

Ghana eventually lost the game through a penalty shootout and bowed out of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Ayew, who was part of the of the losing side in 2010, said he is not thinking about revenge when they meet the South Americans at the World Cup.

“As team leader, I don’t believe we should view this game as revenge. Instead, we must be smart enough to recognise that it is a match we need points from,” he said.

“We can’t ignore history, but what Luis Suarez [Uruguay footballer] did is something I could have done in the same situation [used his hand to stop a goal-bound shot in 2010]. It hurt us all. But that’s part of football and it happened years ago.

“We just want to win against Uruguay after everything that has been said in the media. As a player, if you go into a game with the intent of retaliation, you can make a lot of mistakes and be hyper. We just need to stay calm, follow the plan and try to win the game, or do whatever we can to advance to the next stage.”