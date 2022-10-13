Khama Billiat could return to action this weekend when Kaizer Chiefs face Chippa United in the DSTV Premiership.

Billiat trained with the team this week after spending over a month on the sidelines due to a knee injury he picked in the league clash against AmaZulu.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gave an update on the player and said they would assess the player and see if he is fit to play on Saturday.

“Khama, we will monitor him today [Thursday] and see if he is ready to play,” Zwane told the media.

The gaffer continued: “Itumeleng Khune is not available for this weekend’s game. Hopefully, he will be available in the next games.”

Meanwhile, Billiat will be hoping to deliver himself following a slow start to the campaign.

The Zimbabwean forward has found the back of the net this term, and his only goal involvement came earler in the season.