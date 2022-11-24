Taurai Mangwiro joins foreign club

Former Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro has joined Botswana Premier League club Orapa United.

The Zimbabwean gaffer signed a two-year contract and was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Mangwiro joined the club after leaving Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Harare City, which got relegated at the end of the 2022 season.

The gaffer becomes the latest Zimbabwean coach to work in the Botswana top-flight after the likes of Mandla Mpofu, Max Moyo, Luke Masomere, Willard Khumalo, Barry Daka, Raphael Phiri, Paul Moyo, Madinda Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Shepherd Murape, Clever Hunda, Ezekiel Mpofu, Roy Barreto, and Bongani Mafu.

Gumbo and Mpofu are still in the league, coaching Sua Flamingoes.