Mushekwi strikes again in Chinese Super League

Zhejiang striker Nyasha Mushekwi extended his goal tally after netting his 15th goal of the 2022 Chinese Super League season.

The Zimbabwean was on target in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Hebei CFFC.

He opened the scoring in the game with a tap-in from a close range in the 21st minute.

The 35-year-old didn’t finish the game and was subbed off at half time.

Mushekwi, who is Zhejiang’s ll-time leading scorer, has now scored five goals in the last four games. However, he remains six goals behind the season’s top goalscorer.

Meanwhile, the victory put third-placed Zhejiang on 49 points, which exceeded the team’s highest season tally in the history of the Chinese Super League.