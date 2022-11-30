Senegal under investigation for breaking FIFA World Cup rules ahead of Ecuador victory

FIFA has opened an investigation on Senegal for breaking pre-match rules before their 2-1 World Cup win over Ecuador.

The African champions reached the Round of 16 following the victory but have landed in hot water with football’s governing body due to their conduct.

The Teranga Lions failed to comply with World Cup regulations before the Ecuador game after coach Aliou Cisse attended a press conference without a player from his squad.

This is against FIFA rules which dictate that a team must hold a presser a day before the game with their head coach and one player from their squad present.

A statement issued by FIFA has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The statement read: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Senegalese Football Federation due to the potential breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook.

“The potential breaches relate to the mandatory press conference that took place on 28 November ahead of the Ecuador v. Senegal FIFA World Cup™ match.”

Senegal will be expected to receive a fine after Germany were hit with a US$10,000 penalty for the same offence before their draw with Spain.