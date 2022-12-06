Another Zimbabwean joins Black Leopards technical

South African National First Division side Black Leopards have appointed Zimbabwean fitness expert Blessing Mtetwa as their strength and conditioning coach.

According to the Limpopo Mirror, Mtetwa was recommended by the senior coach Rodwell Dhlakama, who joined the team in October. The pair had worked together at a number of Zimbabwean clubs for several years.

Mtetwa’s day-to-day duties will include the designing of training programmes, providing instructions on exercises, supervision of training sessions, evaluation of players and teaching of fitness skills.

Leopards are currently lying in the third position from the bottom of the log with 10 points after 12 games they had played to date.