Harare City player hit with jail sentence for dangerous drug dealing

Harare City player Jerry Chipangura has received a fourteen-month jail sentence for dangerous drug dealing.

Chipangura was jailed by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, as cited a The Herald.

The 24-year-old was arrested in June after detectives found him with 40g of methylenedioxymethamphetamine – commonly known as mutoriro he intended to sell.

Preliminary field tests carried out in the accused’s presence tested positive for meth.

The highly addictive dangerous drug was in two sachets with a combined street value of $200 000 (around US$250 or R4 400).

Chipangura, who was remanded in custody during the trial, missed the remaining part of the season as his side got relegated at the end of the campaign.