Action as it happened: Argentina beat France on penalties to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Follow our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World final between Argentina and France.

Latest:

Argentina 3-3 France

(Argentina win 4-2 on penalties).

Penalty Shootout

Argentina are the World Champions!!!

– Montiel scores, Argentina 4-2.

– Muani score, France 2-3.

– Paredes scores, Argentina 3-1.

– Tchouameni misses, still 2-1 to Argentina.

-Dybala scores, Argentina 2-1.

– Coman denied by Martinez, advantage Argentina. 1-1.

– Messi scores, Argentina 1-1.

– Mbappe scores, France 1-0.

-End of Extra time. Penalty to decide the game.

120′ Argentina on counter and a cross finds L. Martinez who fluffs a great chance as heads wide.

120′ Martinez makes a big save to deny Muani in a 1-v-1.

117′ Goal!! Epic game!!! Mbappe gets his hat-trick from the spot after a hand ball from Montiel.

115′ Argentina Sub: Pazzela replaces MacAllister.

114′ Yellow card to Acuna (Argentina).

112′ France Sub: Konate replaces Varane.

108′ Goal!! Messi gets hia second after poking home from a rebound.

107′ Messi takes a volley from outside the box but IS denied by Lloris.

105′ Paredes breaks away but a timely interception saves the day for France.

104′ Messi with a 1-2-1 before laying the ball to Martinez whose shot is blocked.

102′ Argentina Sub: Paredes, L. Martinez replace De Paul, Alvarez.

99′ Free kick to France, Coman takes it into the box, it results in a corner kick, which is defended by Argentina.

96′ Acuna whips in a cross but evades everyone. De Paul picks the loose ball and send the ball in a again but it rolls out for a goal kick.

95′ France Sub: Fofana replaces Rabiot.

91′ Extra time starts.

-End of ninety. Extra time to follow

90+8′ Yellow card to Giroud (France) who is on the bench.

90+8′ Yellow card to Acuna (Argentina).

90+5′ Rabiot gets the space and tries a shot but Martinez gets down and save it.

90+3′ Corner kick to France. Argentina clear the danger.

90′ France more determined as they look for a late winner.

90′

87′ Yellow Card to Thuram (Argentina) for diving.

82′ Goal!!! From nowhere France have equalised. Mbappe gets his second a quick counter attack, seconds after the restart.

80′ Goal!!! France pull one back through Mbappe.

79′ Penalty!!! Randal Kolo Muani is fouled by Otamendi inside the box to win a penalty.

70′ France are yet to creat a goal attempt on target in this game. Argentina still leading with just over quarter hour to go.

67′ Argentina Sub: Acura replaces Di Maria.

64′ MacAllister picks up a through ball and sends a shot at goal but Lloris comes in big and blocks the effort with his body.

60′ Di Maria creates space and lays the ball for Messi who smashes a shot from the edge of the box but the ball goes wide.

57′ Alvarez gets a chance to pull a shot but a fine save from Lloris denies Argentina a third.

54′ Yellow Card Rabiot (France) for a foul on de Paul

51′ Corner kick to France, Griezmann whips it and Argentina clear the danger.

50′ Early dominance from Argentina. A through ball searching for Alvarez is timely intercepted by Hugo Lloris.

46′ Second half resumes.

-Halftime.

45+7′ Yellow Card to Fernandez (Argentina) for foul on Muani.

45+5′ The changes are proving beneficial for France but Argentina are still weighing heavy on their opponents.

45′ Seven minutes added.

41′ France Sub: Thuram, Muani replace Dembele, Giroud.

37′ France clearly disjointed and can’t knot continuous passes.

36′ Goal!!! Red Hot Di Maria puts Argentina two up after a great counter attack also involving Messi, Alvarez and MacAllister.

35′ Mbappe beats his marker but Martinez is. there to clear the danger.

30′ France yet to find their rhythm with Argentina still dominating the pace in the first half hour of the game.

22′ Goal!!! Messi gives Argentina the lead from the spot.

21′ Penalty to Argentina after Dembele brought down Di Maria.

19′ Free kick to France just outside the box near the touch-line after De Paul impeded Hernandez. The set piece is taken by Griezmann into the box but Giroud heads over.

18′ Messi squares the ball to Di Maria who gets the space and tries a shot but the ball goes over.

13′ Mbappe tries a 1-2-1 with Rabiot as France try to get into Argentina box. However, Mbappe is shielded away from the ball and Martinez is called to collect the ball.

10′ Argentina having an edge in ball possession in the first ten minutes.

9′ Game temporarily stopped as medics attend to France goal keeper Lloris.

9′ Messi takes the corner kick but France clear the lines.

8′ Argentina with a quick play and De Paul is at the end of it. He takes a low shot but it is deflected and the ball goals out for the game’s first corner kick.

5′ Alvarez lays it for MacAllister who smashes a shot from a range. Lloris reacts well and saves it. First goal attempt of the game.

3′ Di Maria whips in a cross but the ball is partially cleared by France. Messi picks it on the edge of the box and lays it for a through ball to Alvarez but the referee spots and an offside and blows the whistle.

1′ Tchouameni fouls MacAllister inside Argentina half.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Argentina XI: Emi Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, MacAllister; Di María, Messi, Alvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Giroud.