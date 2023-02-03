Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first league goal in Saudi Arabia

9:28 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first official goal in Saudi Arabia, netting a stoppage time equaliser in Al Nassr’s 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh.

The Portuguese star slotted home from the spot to salvage the crucial point at home.

This was Ronaldo’s first league goal after firing blanks against Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad.

Here is the goal.

