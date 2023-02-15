Graham Potter hits out at critics, tells them you know nothing

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has hit out at critics of his management style, claiming that they “don’t know anything about anything”.

Potter’s claims follow after Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Danny Murphy, on BT Sport, expressed surprise and criticised him for not “getting angry” when his team were denied a late penalty against West Ham United last weekend.

The Hammers’ Tomas Soucek handled a shot from Conor Gallagher but the referee waved play on as the match ended 1-1.

In his pre-match press conference before Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Potter was asked what does make him angry and replied: “Apart from these questions? I must be careful not to get into a discussion with the media.”

He continued: “Of course, I get angry. I am a human being just like you. But I choose to conduct myself the way I choose to conduct myself on the side.

“The same media talking about me [needing to be] more angry are then running stories about the problems of referees in grassroots football and don’t see the connection.

“It is an emotional thing. I have a responsibility to myself, Chelsea and the game to act the right way for me.

“If you think you can start a coaching career in ninth tier of English football, in the Northern Counties, and get to this point now with Chelsea in the Champions League without getting angry or just being nice, I would suggest that you don’t know anything about anything.”