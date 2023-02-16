Neymar offered to EPL clubs ahead of potential PSG exit

Neymar has reportedly been offered to top English Premier League sides as PSG looks to sell the Brazilian star at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old’s future in Paris has been the subject of speculation despite him enjoying a stellar year, recording 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games thus far.

According to a report on 90min website, the Ligue 1 giants are open to the forward’s possible departure at the end of the season, although they are not rushing to offload him.

The publication further claims that a number of EPL sides have been spoken to over a potential deal.

The intermediaries are believed to have spoken with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle, informing the clubs of the player’s interest in a move to the EPL, as well as his potential availability.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khaleifi in Paris this week, and the Brazilian’s name is also understood to have been mentioned.

While Hakim Ziyech’s failed switch to the Paris club was the main subject of the conversation, the website claims the discussion included Neymar’s future, with Boehly open to making such a high-profile signing.

The star, who turned 31 last week, is under contract with PSG until June 2027.