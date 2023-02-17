Watch: Dzvukamanja scores stunning bullet header in Pirates win

9:35 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Terrence Dzvukamanja was on the score-sheet for the second time this season in Orlando Pirates’ 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Maritzburg United on Friday.

The Zimbabwean netted a bullet header in the 70th minute to double Pirates’ lead.

The striker started in the game and was subbed off five minutes after finding the back of the net.

The appearance was his sixth of the season and his second start in the campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS