Watch: Embarrassing Thibaut Courtois howler that gifted Salah with a goal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an embarrassing howler that gifted Mohamed Salah with Liverpool’s second goal.
Courtois received a back pass from Dani Carvajal but miscontrolled the ball and an alert Salah stabs it home.
The goal saw the Egyptian king becoming Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.
He also went level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the inter-club competition.
𝑯𝑶𝑾𝑳𝑬𝑹 😩
Courtois takes the ball, wraps it up with a bow and gifts it to Mo 🎁
Salah goes level with Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the #UCL 🎚️ pic.twitter.com/fqLN7rZVmx
