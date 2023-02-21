Watch: Embarrassing Thibaut Courtois howler that gifted Salah with a goal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an embarrassing howler that gifted Mohamed Salah with Liverpool’s second goal.

Courtois received a back pass from Dani Carvajal but miscontrolled the ball and an alert Salah stabs it home.

The goal saw the Egyptian king becoming Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

He also went level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the inter-club competition.

𝑯𝑶𝑾𝑳𝑬𝑹 😩 Courtois takes the ball, wraps it up with a bow and gifts it to Mo 🎁 Salah goes level with Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the #UCL 🎚️ pic.twitter.com/fqLN7rZVmx — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 21, 2023