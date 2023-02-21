Watch: Embarrassing Thibaut Courtois howler that gifted Salah with a goal

10:41 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an embarrassing howler that gifted Mohamed Salah with Liverpool’s second goal.

Courtois received a back pass from Dani Carvajal but miscontrolled the ball and an alert Salah stabs it home.

The goal saw the Egyptian king becoming Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

He also went level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the inter-club competition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS