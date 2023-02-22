Chelsea hold emergency meeting amid uncertainty on Potter future

Chelsea coach Graham Potter and technical director Christopher Vivell reportedly held a crisis meeting this week amid uncertainty on the future of the gaffer.

According to reports in England, the talks were called at the club’s Cobham training ground to discuss the team’s slump in form.

The Blues have just one win all calendar year and the team is currently on a run of just two wins in 14 games across all competitions.

They sit in tenth place on the EPL table with 31 points from twenty-three games.

Despite the concerns emanating from the poor results, Potter will still be in charge of the team when they travel to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The gaffer has found himself under immense pressure following a string of poor results, having invested a lot in new players in the January transfer window.