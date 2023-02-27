HCC considering solar power for Rufaro Stadium

Harare City Council is considering installing solar power at Rufaro Stadium.

The football venue was not directly connected to the main grid for the past three when it was not in use.

After ZESA switched on the electricity at the stadium, Harare City mayor Jacob Mafume has revealed the plans to put a solar power system at the ground.

The mayor said: “(I) Spoke to the ZESA workers at Rufaro after three years with no direct power to it.

“The power will be switched on from today (Sunday) onwards. We are looking to making the roof of Rufaro a solar power station.”

Spoke to the @ZESAHoldings1 workers at Rufaro after 3 years with no direct power to it .The power will be switched on from today onwards.We are looking to making the roof of rufaro a solar power station.I thank the hard workers @CCCZimbabwe @daddyhope @MemoryMucherah2 pic.twitter.com/KbfjVeQltG — Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume (@JMafume) February 26, 2023

Rufaro Stadium, which has not been used for the past three years due to its bad state, is currently under renovation to meet the minimum standards ahead of the new 2023 season.

The upgrade is being carried by the City Parking after the stadium owners Harare City Council entered into a partnership with the company this month.

The football venue is expected to be ready for use by mid March.