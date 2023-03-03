Cephas Chimedza mourns death of his wife

Cephas Chimedza is mourning following the death of his wife, Sharon.

The 2004 Soccer Star of the Year announced the sad news on Twitter on Thursday.

He tweeted: “At 14:42 you sent me this saying see you soon. I was still waiting for your call only to get a police visit to tell me you were no more. Thank you for the three beautiful kids and all the years together. R.I.P Sharon.”

The cause of the death was not revealed.

Chimedza, who played for both Harare giants – CAPS United and Dynamos – is currently based in Belgium.

He has been in the European country since his playing career when he turned up for clubs including Germinal Beerschot, Sint Truidense, Westerlo, and Cappellen between 2005 and 2013.

The Soccer24 family extends it’s heartfelt condolences to Cephas, Chimedza family and Sharon’s friends.