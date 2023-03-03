Rudo Neshamba gets her first coaching post

Rudo Neshamba has been appointed to her first coaching post after joining Real Betis Academy.

The former Mighty Warriors captain will head the academy girls’ division, which the management is setting.

“I am happy to join Betis,” Neshamba said following her appointment. “The Academy has shown great progress over the years in Zimbabwe.

“I will bring my experience from my journey in football as a player, and I look forward to learn and develop as a Coach under the guidance of the Real Betis Technical Support.”

Betis Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda added: “It’s an exciting chapter in the vision of Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

“Rudo played at the highest level of international football and has captained our great country Zimbabwe.

“She brings a lot of experience, mentorship and leadership skills to all our players both boys and girls. We are very happy to see the formation of our girls teams.

“We can’t wait to see girls around our national regions enjoy their football dreams and develop their talent through the methodology of our club Real Betis.”

The 30-year-old first did her coaching studies some years ago when she completed a Level 1 Football Coaching Certificate.

She is also a a holder of Diploma in Journalism and Communication Studies from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).