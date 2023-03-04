Zemura, Nakamba retain first XI berths for Saturday games

Jordan Zemura is starting in the Bournemouth first XI that will face Arsenal in the English Premier League this afternoon.

The start is Zemura’s 17th in twenty-four appearances for the Cherries this season.

In the Championship, Marvelous Nakamba is also starting for Luton Town versus Swansea.

Nakamba moved to the second-tier club on a loan deal from Aston Villa on 31 January and will make his sixth successive starting appearance for Luton.

Brendan Galloway has been named in the Plymouth Argyle first XI against Charlton Athletic in the League One.

Macauley Bonne is also starting for Charlton.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT for all the games.