Alec Mudimu joins new club in Europe

Alec Mudimu has joined a new club following his release at Welsh Premier League club Caernarfon in January.

The Warriors international has signed with another Welsh team Flint Town FC.

A statement by Mudimu’s representatives PES FOOTBALL AGENCY said: “We are delighted to confirm the transfer of Alec Mudimu to Flint Town Football Club in the first tier of the JD Cyrmu Premier League.”

After returning to the Cymru Premier in mid 2022, he made five appearances for Caernarfon in Phase One, playing a total of 281 minutes for the Canaries.

Mudimu also had a three-year spell at Cefn Druids between 2017-2020, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League play-offs before joining Champions League side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 27-year-old played for Turkish club Ankaraspor, making 15 appearances before joining Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia. Mudimu later returned to England, joining Altrincham but he left after just two appearances and returned to Georgia to join Saburtalo Tbilisi.