Disappointed Ndiraya rues lack of concentration in Simba Bhora’s loss to FC Platinum

Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya says lack of concentration can better explain their 1-2 loss to defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Premiership newcomers took the lead through Ronald Chitiyo in the 52nd minute before man of the match Juan Mutuza scored two headers within five minutes late on, to win the game for the Platinum miners.

In his post-match interview, a visibly disappointment Ndiraya said his side could have defended better.

“It’s an issue of concentration, they got overexcited (after taking the lead) and in the end we dropped all the points at home and I’m very disappointed,” said Ndiraya.

“We had done our research on FC Platinum pretty well, and I thought we had done well. We got some opportunities, which is very rare when you play against the champions.

“We were just supposed to take the few opportunities we created in the first half. We were very solid in the first half, I thought the game was balanced and in the second half, like I said, it was an issue of concentration.

“Maybe it was because we scored a bit too early, but that’s when we lost it.

“We failed to close down the passing lanes, and the introduction of Walter (Musona) and Perfect (Chikwende) brought in a lot of experience,” added Ndiraya.

