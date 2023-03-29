List of teams qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals

Seven countries have so far qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals inthe latest round of fixtures.

The qualifying campaign entered matchday four this week and round will conclude today.

Among the qualified teams is the COSAFA nation of South Africa.

Ivory Coast booked their place at the finals tournament as hosts, while defending champions Senegal have also qualified.

Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Tunisia complete the list.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe, Botswana, Lesotho and Madagascar are already out of the tournament.

The last two round of fixtures – Matchday 5 and 6 – will be played in June and September, respectively.