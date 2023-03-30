Rhulani Mokwena clears air on reported interest from North African clubs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has dismissed reports linking him with interest from North African clubs.

The youthful South African gaffer is said to have attracted the interest following his charges’ brilliant performance in the recent Champions League.

Sundowns beat Al Ahly 5-2 in Pretoria early, displaying a dominant style of play.

The likes of Al Ahly (Egypt) and Wydad Atheltic Club (Morocco) are reportedly keeping tabs on the coach.

But Mokwena has said that he’s not entertaining reported interest.

“I do not follow social media or the media. I focus on my team and try to make the fans happy,” he told On Time Sport TV, as cited by KingFut.com.

“I am very happy in this club and the support I receive from the Club President, the fans, and the players.

“I enjoy my time here at Sundowns, and this is the most important thing for me.”

Mokwena was also asked about the rumours linking him with Al Ahly’s South African star Percy Tau.

He responded: “I cannot talk about a player who is not in my team. I must respect Al Ahly.

“Percy Tau is a distinguished player and I know him well and we have a great relationship.”