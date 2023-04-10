Boost for Dynamos as injured quartet passes late fitness

Dynamos’ injured quartet will be available for selection in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 4 encounter against Cranborne Bullets after passing a late fitness test.

Captain Frank Makarati, midfielders Donald “Kante” Mudadi and Tendai Matindife as well as striker Nyasha Chintuli have been carrying varying injuries ahead of the game.

Makarati and Mudadi were nursing head injuries after the two stars clashed against each other in the previous round encounter versus Simba Bhora.

Matindife and Chintuli picked knocks in the same match, with both stars getting subbed off during the game.

Dembare coach Herbert Maruwa confirmed to The Herald about the quartet’s return to the team.

The gaffer said: “I am happy that those guys who spent most of last week on the treatment table have all recovered.

“They all passed a late fitness test on Saturday and they have trained together with the rest of the team this morning (yesterday). They are all available for selection.”

Pre-season signing Jayden Bakare is also available for selection for the first time in the campaign.

The reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year, who moved WhaWha, missed the first three games for the Glamour Boys as his papers were not in order.