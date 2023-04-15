Boost for Chitembwe as CAPS nears full strength squad ahead of FCP clash

CAPS United will have a full strength squad to face FC Platinum on Sunday in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 encounter.

The Green Machine will host the Platinum Boys in a top-of the table clash at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Both teams are part of the leading pack, with the hosts leading on the table with ten points, while the Platinum Boys are placed second, and a point behind.

In a squad update posted by club on Facebook, there are no injury concerns in the camp and Ian Nyoni has recovered from an injury suffered on Matchday 3.

But the midfielder face a late fitness test ahead of the encounter.

Speaking ahead of the match, coach Lloyd Chitembwe said: “I am sure we stand a very good chance against FC Platinum because we equally have our own unique qualities. We have a strong belief in the team that we have and it only looks like a very interesting match.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.