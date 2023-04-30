Brendan Galloway wins promotion to English Championship with Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle side has won promotion to the English Championship.

Argyle beat Burton 1-0 to reach unassailable 95 points at the top of the English League One table.

Ipswich Town also booked their place in English second-tier league next season.

Galloway was not part of the squad that won on Saturday as the Zimbabwean defender is currently out, nursing an injury.

Meanwhile Galloway’s future is yet to be decided as his contract is expiring in June.

There haven’t been any reports of talks on going on the Warriors international’s future.